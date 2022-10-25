Graduate Information Session for MALS &amp; MAT Programs

Information session for those interested in exploring the MALS or MAT graduate programs at Hollins. Program director, Lorraine Lange, Ph.D., will be on hand to answer any questions and to discuss the programs. Registration is required along with proof of vaccination, including at least one booster. To register, email hugrad@hollins.edu and provide proof of vaccination. If you are interested, but unable to attend the session, please email hugrad@hollins.edu to schedule a personal online session.

