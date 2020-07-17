Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Brian Nelson-Screenwriting on the Edge

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu . You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Brian Nelson: Screenwriting on the Edge Nelson is a prolific producer and writer, whose feature-writing credits include Hard Candy , Devil , and 30 Days of Night . He is also a writer and executive producer of the TV shows Altered Carbon , Nightflyers , 11.22.6 3, and DaVinci’s Demons , among many others.