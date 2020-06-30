Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Chuck Kim-Beginnings: The First 10 Years

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu. You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Chuck Kim: Beginnings-The First 10 Pages Kim has written for Marvel, DC, and Nickelodeon Comics, with characters ranging from the Powerpuff Girls to the X-Men to Superman. He also wrote for several seasons on the hit NBC series Heroes , and his animation work includes Ben 10 and Dexter’s Laboratory . He currently teaches screenwriting and television writing at UCLA.