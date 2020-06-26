Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Frank Deese-Writing For and About Children

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu. You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Frank Deese: Writing For and About Children Deese began his industry career selling a script treatment at age 23 while pursuing his screenwriting M.F.A. at UCLA. Within a year he was working with Steven Spielberg on the pilot episode of Amazing Stories and writing his first produced feature film The Principal starring Jim Belushi. His subsequent works include Castle Rock’s Josh and S.A.M . as well as many uncredited rewrites and polishes of major theatrical releases.