Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Hunter Phillips-The Art of the Pitch

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu . You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Hunter Phillips: The Art of the Pitch A published author, director, and award-winning screenwriter, Phillips has worked as a writer for NBC Universal and has sold and optioned scripts to a number of studios, both domestic and international. As a director, Phillips has cast and worked with phenomenal talent such as Tony Cavalero ( The Righteous Gemstones , School of Rock ), Jill Alexander ( Silicon Valley ), and Mindy Sterling ( Austin Powers ). With her script consulting company, The Write Script Tutor, Phillips has shepherded client work to companies such as Disney, HBO, and Showtime, to name a few.