Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Joe Gilford-Talk, Talk, Talk-Writing Effective Dialogue

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu . You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Joe Gilford: Talk, Talk, Talk-Writing Effective Dialogue Gilford’s off-Broadway play Finks was a NY Times Critics Pick and nominated for New York’s Drama Desk Outstanding Play. He has received two Alfred P. Sloane Foundation playwriting grants (Danny’s Brain, The Radio Boys) and is the winner of a New York Emmy Award for his documentary work on public TV. He is the author of the popular screenwriting guide, Why Does the Screenwriter Cross the Road? and since 1999 has taught TV and screenwriting at NYU’s Tisch department of undergraduate film and television.