Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speaker: Linda Voorhees-Mastering the Scene

Linda Voorhees: Mastering the Scene Voorhees is an award-winning writer who has worked for ABC, CBS, NBC, TNT, Lifetime, USA, and the Disney Channel. She has been or is currently in development with Columbia, Universal, Touchstone, and Hollywood Pictures. Her 1997 movie of the week, Two Mothers for Zachary , received the GLAAD Award for positive portrayals of gay and lesbians in the media. Her 1991 made-for-cable movie, Crazy From the Heart , was the winner of the Imagen Award for positive portrayals of Latinos and Hispanics in the media and was the winner of the Columbus Award. She currently teaches in the M.F.A. screenwriting program at UCLA.