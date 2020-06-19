Graduate Program in Screenwriting and Film Studies Speakers: Ayn and Sam Gailey-Crafting Compelling Characters

The graduate program in screenwriting and film studies presents online guest speakers. Program alumni, Hollins faculty, current Hollins students, and all friends of the program are invited to attend as guests. To receive the Zoom Meeting link, please RSVP for the event(s) you are interested in attending to Paige Craft at pcraft@hollins.edu . You can find more detailed information about all our guests and their talks, as their scheduled date approaches, at our program Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/huscreenwriting/ Ayn and Sam Gailey: Crafting Compelling Characters Ayn Gailey ( Pornology , A Nice Girl Like You ) and Sam Gailey ( Deep Winter , The Guilt We Carry ) are critically-acclaimed screenwriters, novelists, ghostwriters, and editors. Their own work and projects on behalf of others have been praised by notable critics of The New York Times, Library Journal , Publisher’s Weekly, Elle , Kirkus Reviews , Good Reads , Esquire , and by author Stephen King, amongst others. Creators of Novel Lab, they have helped writers of all ages find their voice, write their stories, and make their literary dreams happen.