Guest Speaker Heidi Gerber-Salins

Learn about the wonders of sound production and design with our guest sound producer/engineer Heidi Gerber-Salins! She has worked as a professional studio audio engineer and record producer since 1990, and she founded her audio production and communications company, All Access Audio, in 2001. Her audio production and engineering work has spanned a wide range of music genres and communication formats. She has worked extensively with music, spoken word, and sound for radio, film, video, and television, and her projects have garnered multiple Grammy and Washington Area Music Association Award nominations, as well as New York Radio Festival awards. She also served on the Board of Governors for the Washington D.C. Chapter of the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Gerber-Salins is assistant professor of multiplatform production in the School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.