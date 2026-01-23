Guest Speaker Panel: Richard Conway & Rachel Fugate

Join the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum’s guest speakers Richard Conway, PhD, and Rachel Fugate, M.A., as they discuss their research work in relation to the exhibition Cultivating History: Food, Crops, and Art on loan from the VMFA from January 29 – March 21. Reception to follow panel.

Richard Conway received a PhD from Tulane University. A historian of colonial Latin America, his research interests include the social and environmental history of Mexico. He teaches courses including: Early Latin America, the History of Mexico, and Indigenous Societies in Latin America. He has published articles in several journals, including The Americas, Colonial Latin American Review, and Ethnohistory, and his book, Islands in the Lake: Environment and Ethnohistory in Xochimilco, New Spain was published by Cambridge University Press in 2021. He also serves as the book review editor of Ethnohistory.

Rachel Fugate is Exhibitions Registrar at Delaware Art Museum. She joined DelArt from Lehigh University Art Galleries where she was the Collections Manager and Registrar. Previously she was the Collections Curator at the DeVos Art Museum of Northern Michigan University. Rachel holds an MA in Art History from Syracuse University where she focused on British art of the long eighteenth century.