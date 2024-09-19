Helen Phillips Reading and Lecture

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Helen Phillips is the author of six books, including the novel The Need (Simon & Schuster, 2019; Chatto & Windus, 2019), which was long-listed for the National Book Award and named a New York Times Notable Book of 2019. Her latest novel, HUM, was published in August 2024 by Simon & Schuster/Marysue Rucci Books. 

Phillips’ short story collection Some Possible Solutions (Henry Holt, 2016) received the 2017 John Gardner Fiction Book Award. Her novel The Beautiful Bureaucrat (Henry Holt, 2015), a New York Times Notable Book of 2015, was a finalist for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Award and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. Her collection And Yet They Were Happy (Leapfrog Press, 2011) was named a notable collection by The Story Prize and was re-released in 2023. She is also the author of the children’s eco-adventure book Here Where the Sunbeams Are Green (Delacorte Press, 2012). 

Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Helen Phillips Reading and Lecture - 2024-09-19 20:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Helen Phillips Reading and Lecture - 2024-09-19 20:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Helen Phillips Reading and Lecture - 2024-09-19 20:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Helen Phillips Reading and Lecture - 2024-09-19 20:15:00 ical