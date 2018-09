Hollins, Longwood, and Radford University Choirs

Hollins University Choirs, Longwood University Chamber Singers, and Radford University Chorale join together for this collaborative concert. Enjoy performances from each choir, as well as the combined Virginia premiere of “Appalachian Love Songs,” by composer Linda Tutas Haugen.

