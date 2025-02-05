Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration
to
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
This is a celebration of the 70th anniversary of Hollins’ study abroad program, commemorating the first cohort of students who went abroad on February 5, 1955. The event features:
Lunch inspired by the menu from the S.S. Liberté (the ship that took the first students from New York to Paris)
International dessert table
Trivia with prizes
Viewing of footage from the first trip
The event is co-sponsored by:
Alumnae Relations
The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum
The Global Learning Hub
International Studies
Meriwether-Godsey Inc.