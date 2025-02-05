Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

This is a celebration of the 70th anniversary of Hollins’ study abroad program, commemorating the first cohort of students who went abroad on February 5, 1955. The event features:

Lunch inspired by the menu from the S.S. Liberté (the ship that took the first students from New York to Paris)

International dessert table

Trivia with prizes

Viewing of footage from the first trip

The event is co-sponsored by:

Alumnae Relations

The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum

The Global Learning Hub

International Studies

Meriwether-Godsey Inc.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration - 2025-02-05 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration - 2025-02-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration - 2025-02-05 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hollins Abroad 70th Anniversary Celebrations - Opening Celebration - 2025-02-05 12:00:00 ical