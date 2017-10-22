Hollins Basketball Camp

Females who will graduate from high school in 2018, 2019, and 2020. 9:30 am - 3:30 pm. Register by October 10. Contact Jenny Logan, head basketball coach, at jlogan@hollins.edu or 540-362-6329. $50.

Skill work and drills, lunch with current Hollins basketball players, competitive drills and full court game. Watch Hollins basketball practice (optional).