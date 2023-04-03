4:30-5:30 pm “Reimagining the Trojan War in Chang-rae Lee’s The Surrendered and Ocean Vuong’s Night Sky with Exit Wounds ” with Christopher Waldo, assistant professor of classics, University of Washington 5:30-6 pm Reception in Wetherill Visual Arts Center lobby 6-7 pm “Nature, Excellence, Beauty: Greco-Roman Antiquity and Theories of White Superiority” with Curtis Dozier, assistant professor of classics, Vassar College