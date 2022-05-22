Hollins Commencement Exercises

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Hollins University’s Commencement Exercises for 2022 have officially been set for Sunday, May 22, at 10 am. Commencement will be held on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle. The ceremony will recognize members of the class of 2022 receiving bachelor’s degrees, and graduate students earning advanced degrees this year. More information to follow. https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Hollins Commencement Exercises - 2022-05-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hollins Commencement Exercises - 2022-05-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hollins Commencement Exercises - 2022-05-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hollins Commencement Exercises - 2022-05-22 10:00:00 ical