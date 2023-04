Hollins Commencement Exercises

Hollins University’s Commencement Exercises for 2023 have officially been set for Sunday, May 21, at 10 am. Commencement will be held on the school’s historic Front Quadrangle. The ceremony will recognize members of the class of 2023 receiving bachelor’s degrees, and graduate students earning advanced degrees this year. https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/