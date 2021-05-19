Hollins Commencement Exercises

Hollins University’s commencement exercises for 2021 have officially been set for Wednesday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Provided public health limits on gathering size permit it, the event will be held in downtown Roanoke at the Berglund Center in order to allow graduates to invite up to six guests. This year’s commencement will honor members of the class of 2021 receiving bachelor’s degrees, as well as graduate students earning advanced degrees in both 2020 and 2021. More information to follow. https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/