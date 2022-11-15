Lecture at 7 p.m., Theatre Book-signing and reception, 8:30 p.m., Lewis Reading Room, Wyndham Robertson Library Beth Macy, MA ’93 is the author of the critically acclaimed and New York Times -bestselling books, Factory Man, Truevine, and Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America . Macy serves as an executive producer and writer on the acclaimed Hulu limited television series Dopesick , which is based on her book. Her latest book is 2022’s Raising Lazarus: The Search for Hope and Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis , the crucial next installment in the story of the defining disaster of our era, one that touches every single one of us, whether directly or indirectly. A graduate of Hollins’ English and creative writing M.A. program, Macy is a longtime reporter who has won more than a dozen national journalism awards, including a Lukas Prize for Factory Man , multiple shortlists and best-book-of-the-year honors for Truevine , and a Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard for her newspaper writing. A frequent speaker, teacher, and essayist, Macy has been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Oprah Magazine, Parade , and Wall Street Journal . Macy’s new book, Raising Lazarus , will be on sale at the reception, and she will be signing copies. If you are not a student, faculty, or staff member of Hollins University, you must preregister to attend the reception in person. For all attendees of the lecture in the theatre, proof of vaccination is not required, but you are required to wear a mask. This event will be streamed live via Zoom. The Distinguished Speakers Series is made possible by an endowed fund underwritten by a generous anonymous alumna. For more information contact: Rachel Fletcher, stewardship and donor relations coordinator, 540-362-6290, fletcherrc1@hollins.edu .