Hollins Festival of New Works

During this time of global concern over the ongoing pandemic, the Playwright’s Lab remains committed to finding ways in which we can deliver online versions of our annual events and activities. Details about how to participate and attend will be announced soon. Each summer at the end of July, we present a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. These readings are minimally staged for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. Guest responders include publishers, arts administrators, playwrights, professional actors, artistic directors, and come from as far away as Los Angeles and as close as downtown Roanoke. Many of our festival shows have gone on to have full productions, not only at Mill Mountain Theatre but also in New York and Los Angeles! Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous, and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals. Admission: free, open to the public. July 17, 7 pm July 18-19, 11 am, 2 pm, 4 pm, 8 pm (The 8 pm slot on the July 19 is a panel discussion with our Festival Guest Respondents)