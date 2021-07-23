Hollins Festival of New Works

Each summer at the end of July, we present a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. Normally, these eight readings are minimally staged at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. As part of the festival there will be a panel discussion when our guest respondents will introduce themselves, talk briefly about their own background, and then give a moderated response to the festival as a whole. Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous, and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals. Again this year, due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, festival readings will be presented live online via Zoom. Friday, July 23 8 p.m.: Cherished , by Rachel Graf Evans Saturday, July 24 11 a.m.: Shadows Cast , by Mike Moran 2 p.m.: Dragon Butcher , by Richard Cannaday 4 p.m.: Unarmed and Dangerous , by Breana C. Venablé 8 p.m.: In Bloom , by Gwyneth Strope Sunday, July 25 11 a.m.: The Star of the County Down , by Kristin Lundberg 2 p.m.: Mothers and Terrorists , by David Beach 4 p.m.: The Detention Lottery , by Margaret O’Donnell 8 p.m.: Festival Guest Respondent Round Table Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information. Ticket reservations will be available on BrownPaperTickets.com starting June 21.