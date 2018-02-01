Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works

Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre, the festival is the cornerstone of a dynamic partnership.

<em>Absence Makes the Heart</em>

By Sean Abley. Directed by Todd Ristau.

A play in monologues, inspired by <em>The Red Shoes. </em>In New York City, the ripple effect caused by the disappearance of a ballet dancer is told to the audience by those affected, near and far.

February 1-3 at 7:30 pm

February 4 at 2 pm

Admission: $10 general. For online ticket sales and more information: www.hollins.edu/theatre or call the box office at 540-362-6517.