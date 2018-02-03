Hollins-Mill Mountain 2018 Winter Festival of New Works

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. This event is the cornerstone of the dynamic partnership between Hollins and MMT. The Winter Festival features two new plays by Hollins playwrights, directed by Playwright’s Lab faculty, and presented on the professional stages of Mill Mountain Theatre.

<em>Absence Makes the Heart</em>

By Sean Abley. Directed by Todd Ristau.

A play in monologues, inspired by <em>T<em>he </em>Red Shoes.</em>

In New York City, the ripple effect caused by the disappearance of a ballet dancer, is told to the audience by those affected, near and far.

February 1-3 at 7:30 pm

February 3-4 at 2 pm

Admission: $10 general

