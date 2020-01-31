Hollins-Mill Mountain 2020 Winter Festival of New Works Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre This event is the cornerstone of the dynamic partnership between Hollins and MMT. The Winter Festival features two new plays written and directed by Hollins playwrights and faculty presented in rep on Mill Mountain Theatre’s black box stage. Moving By Sean Michael McCord. Directed by Todd Ristau. Over the span of 30 years in one apartment in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, lovers come together, fall apart, and move on through life's choices. Arachnothology (A Study of Spiders) By Kimberly Patterson. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. A study of spiders in written language: Arachne to Spider-Gwen; 90,000 species; 13 scenes. With a cast of all female performers, Arachnothology tracks the evolution of spiders through mythology, folklore, nursery rhymes, popular culture, and science to weave a tapestry about identity and choice--and whether or not it's possible to start over. January 30-February 1 at 7:30 pm, February 2 at 2 pm Admission: $10 general.