Hollins Playwright's Lab is thrilled to present our 2025 Winter Festival of New Works!

FRIEDA

Written by ArLynn Parker. Directed by Vanna Richardson.

“The family I’d been tricked into choosing was never going to accept me.”

This one-act play revolves around a young woman wandering through a near-lifeless forest she wants to escape. As she speculates directly to the audience about what brought her to this place, she reveals herself to be the stepmother to a pair of challenging children. The expectations of what she imagined her life to be and what she was saddled with collide as she recounts her story. Taking place in the woods in which she lost her way, details of her childhood, loveless marriage, and the desperate hunger that drove her to make the most important decision of her life become clear. Ultimately wrestling with questions of what it means to be a “chosen family,” she attempts to set the record straight.

NUPTIAL MASS

Written by Ben Abbott. Directed by David Veatch.

Jeff has been looking forward to getting married his whole life. But when his fiancée doesn’t show up at the church on the morning of the wedding, he scrambles to figure out where she is and why. What will it take for the wedding to go forward as planned? Is he prepared for the secrets that will come to light as he tries?

Content warning: Nuptial Mass contains queer themes, religious themes, and simulated, comical drug use.

Both performances will take place on the Hollins Theatre’s main stage. $10 general admission. FREE for Hollins students, faculty, and staff.