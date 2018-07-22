Hollins Playwright’s Festival Guest Panel Discussion

Going back to 2009, we have been presenting original work by our students in front of a live audience comprised of other students, local audiences, and guest respondents from around the country. We're trying something new this year--on Sunday, the slot that would have been our 8 pm show will instead be a panel discussion where our guest respondents will introduce themselves, talk briefly about their own background, and then give a moderated response to the festival as a whole. There won't be time to give detailed feedback on individual readings, but instead this will be a way to give feedback on the program at Hollins, the partnership with Mill Mountain Theatre, the enthusiastic support of our local theatre community and audiences... and why programs like the one here at Hollins are important for the future of the American Theatre. Due to limited seating, advance ticket reservations are strongly recommended. Free tickets available online: www.brownpapertickets.com. Sponsored by the graduate program in playwriting.