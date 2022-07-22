Each summer at the end of July, we present a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. Normally, these eight readings are minimally staged at Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. As part of the festival there will be a panel discussion when our guest respondents will introduce themselves, talk briefly about their own background, and then give a moderated response to the festival as a whole. Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals. Friday, July 22 8 p.m.: To You and Back , by Gwyneth Strope Saturday, July 23 11 a.m.: When the Light Gets Loud , by Rachel Graf Evans 2 p.m.: Happy Accidents Inc., by Tatiana Durant 4 p.m.: Death of the Dead , by Stephen Baltz 8 p.m.: At the Hour of Midnight , by Chris Kaminstein Sunday, July 24 11 a.m.: The Hand of One , by Ami Trowell 2 p.m.: Mud Summer, by Richie Cannaday 4 p.m.: Red Curtain Rivalry , by Amy Lytle 8 p.m.: Festival Guest Respondent Round Table Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information.