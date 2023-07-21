Hollins Playwrights Festival of New Works

Each summer at the end of July, we present a three-day event showcasing readings of student work from the Playwright’s Lab. Normally, these eight readings are minimally staged at Mill Mountain Theatre's Waldron Stage for the general public and close to a dozen guest professional responders from all over the globe. As part of the festival, there will be a panel discussion when our guest respondents will introduce themselves, talk briefly about their own background, and then give a moderated response to the festival as a whole. Get acquainted with these plays and playwrights before they are famous and engage in a conversation about theatre with our students, faculty, and some established theatre professionals. Friday, July 21 8 p.m.: Chrysalis , by Gwyneth Strope Saturday, July 22 11 a.m.: Mr. Body Electric Man , by Mac Mitchell 2 p.m.: Blood in the Wood , by Chris Kaminstein 4 p.m.: Buddies , by Ben Abbott 8 p.m.: Respair , by Rachel Graf Evans Sunday, July 23 11 a.m.: Between the Shelves , by David Veatch 2 p.m.: Robots with Benefits , by Ami Trowell 4 p.m.: Text Me Tomorrow, by Shelby Love 8 p.m.: Festival Guest Respondent Round Table