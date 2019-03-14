Hollins Science Seminar Plenary Speaker, Suzanne Dorsey

Suzanne Dorsey is the executive director of the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology at the University of Maryland, College Park. She will be the plenary speaker for the Sixty-Second Annual Science Seminar. Dorsey received her Ph.D. from Stony Brook University – SUNY, where she conducted research on fish recruitment patterns in coral reefs. She began her professional career teaching at Salem College in Winston-Salem, NC. She then became the executive director of the Bald Head Island Conservancy. Dorsey was at the helm of the conservancy for 10 years before taking the position at the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology. She and her colleagues work with interested partners in the region to protect the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay region. Sponsored by The Secular Society Visitor Program.