Hollins University 176th Commencement Exercises

To watch live go to: https://youtu.be/COqyWEiZQBE

Jennifer Barton Boysko ’89, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing parts of western Fairfax County and eastern Loudoun County, will be the guest speaker for Hollins University’s 176th Commencement Exercises. <a href="https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/" target="_blank">More >></a>