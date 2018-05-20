Hollins University 176th Commencement Exercises
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
To watch live go to: https://youtu.be/COqyWEiZQBE
Jennifer Barton Boysko ’89, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing parts of western Fairfax County and eastern Loudoun County, will be the guest speaker for Hollins University’s 176th Commencement Exercises. <a href="https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/" target="_blank">More >></a>
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That