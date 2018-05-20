Hollins University 176th Commencement Exercises

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

To watch live go to: https://youtu.be/COqyWEiZQBE

Jennifer Barton Boysko ’89, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing parts of western Fairfax County and eastern Loudoun County, will be the guest speaker for Hollins University’s 176th Commencement Exercises. <a href="https://www.hollins.edu/on-campus/commencement-at-hollins/" target="_blank">More &gt;&gt;</a>

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
