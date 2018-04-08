Hollins University Choir Concert

Hollins’ three choirs – Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Talmadge Singers – will present their spring choral concert “Voices of the Silenced,” under the direction of Shelbie Wahl-Fouts, choral activities director and associate professor of music.

<hr /> <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/campus-map.pdf">Campus Map and Directions »</a>