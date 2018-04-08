Hollins University Choir Concert
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Hollins’ three choirs – Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, and Talmadge Singers – will present their spring choral concert “Voices of the Silenced,” under the direction of Shelbie Wahl-Fouts, choral activities director and associate professor of music.
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
