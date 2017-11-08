Horizon Program Information Session

If you're thinking about going to or returning to college to earn your bachelor of arts degree, the Hollins Horizon Program for Undergraduate Adult Women may be the right choice for you. The program includes nontraditional students who are just starting their college education or who want to transfer to Hollins. One of the distinguishing characteristics of Hollins Horizon Program for Undergraduate Adult Women is that the degree is the same that all Hollins graduates earn; it's not a separate certificate. Hollins' entire undergraduate offerings—from art to theatre—are available to you. For more information or to make a reservation, call 540-362-6609 or email horizon@hollins.edu.