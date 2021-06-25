Illustrator Christopher Denise

Christopher Denise, B.F.A. in illustration, Rhode Island School of Design, is the illustrator of many critically acclaimed books for young readers including Alison McGhee’s Firefly Hollow , Rosemary Wells’ Following Grandfather , and Anne Marie Pace’s Groundhug Day , as well as several in Brian Jacques’ Redwall series. His books have appeared on The New York Times bestseller list and have been recognized by Bank Street College of Education, Parents’ Choice Foundation, and the Society of Illustrators. His extensive teaching background includes courses for the Rhode Island School of Design, and now he teaches Children’s Book Media for the graduate programs in children’s writing and illustrating at Hollins. In his Chalk Talk he will show and tell about the process of creating his latest work, Knight Owl . To register email kidlit@hollins.edu . Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.