Illustrator Kelly Murphy

Murphy is a New York Time s-bestselling author-illustrator and recipient of the E.B. White Award who has notably illustrated the works of Richard Peck, Dave Eggers, Jane Yolen, and Jamie Michalak, as well as book covers for various Newbery Medal-winning novels. Her 40+ books have been translated into 15 languages and earned numerous awards and starred reviews. Murphy teaches illustration at the Rhode Island School of Design and is a frequent keynote speaker, competition juror, and workshop leader nationwide. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.