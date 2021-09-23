Imbolo Mbue is the author of the New York Times bestseller Behold the Dreamers , which won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction and was an Oprah's Book Club selection. The novel has been translated into eleven languages, adapted into an opera and a stage play, and optioned for a miniseries. Her new novel, How Beautiful We Were , is about what happened when a fictional African village decided to fight against an American oil company that had been polluting its land for many years. Former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith says, "Imbolo Mbue is a storyteller of astonishing gifts.... How Beautiful We Were reminds me of how interconnected we remain, no matter who or where we are." A native of Limbe, Cameroon, and a graduate of Rutgers and Columbia Universities, Mbue lives in New York. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access livestream: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/88982023936?pwd=OTgzV0I0NVdyT2VSNjFoYVBZTUxLQT09 Passcode: 159935