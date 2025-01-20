The Inauguration Watch Party and MLK Day Reflection event creates a thoughtful pairing that bridges two significant moments in American civic life. The presidential inauguration represents the peaceful transfer of power and continuation of democratic traditions, while MLK Day honors Dr. King’s profound impact on civil rights and social justice in America.

Holding these observances on the same day in January offers a chance to explore their interconnected themes:

Dr. King’s work was fundamentally about expanding democratic participation and ensuring all Americans could fully engage in civic life;

The inauguration ceremony itself embodies democratic principles Dr. King fought to protect and extend to all citizens;

Both occasions invite reflection on the ongoing work of strengthening democracy and advancing equal rights.

This event is intended for current Hollins students. Interested faculty and staff are also welcome.