Interested in Continuing Your Education? Information Session

Prospective graduate students are invited to attend and learn more about Hollins' coed Master of Arts in Liberal Studies and Master of Arts in Teaching programs. Offering a concentration in leadership studies and expanded online course offerings for M.A.L.S. We are pleased to announce that Hollins will begin offering a new Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning for practicing teachers. The program will begin this summer and is completely online. For more information call 362-6257 or email hugrad@hollins.edu.