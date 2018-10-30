Interested in Continuing Your Education? Information Session
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Prospective graduate students are invited to attend and learn more about Hollins' coed Master of Arts in Liberal Studies and Master of Arts in Teaching programs. Offering a concentration in leadership studies and expanded online course offerings for M.A.L.S. Hollins is also offering a new Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning for practicing teachers. This program is completely online. For more information call 362-6257 or email hugrad@hollins.edu.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That