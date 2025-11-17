Janet Crawford - The Coaching Advantage: A Leader's Game-Changing Superpower: Subtle Shifts. Extraordinary Results

Date: November 17th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Grandin CoLab (CoLaboration Space)

Description: Coaching isn’t an extra skill for leaders—it is the key to unlocking performance and building trust. In this interactive session, participants will discover how adopting a coaching mindset can transform everyday conversations into opportunities for growth, agency and empowerment. Through practice and reflection, we will learn practical techniques to listen beyond the what to the who, share reflections that shift perspectives, and ask questions that spark insight. Participants will gain skills to elevate their leadership, drive extraordinary results, and create greater ease in one’s day.

Speaker Bio: Janet Crawford is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation, and the founder of Extra Ordinary Living—dedicated to embracing sustainable change. Prior to launching her private coaching practice, she spent 18 years in healthcare executive leadership. Janet partners with clients to maximize human potential—releasing what no longer serves them, building on existing strengths, and embracing new ways of leading, working, and living.

FREE to the public. Registration is required. Register for any Leading Together Series Dates

Register Today