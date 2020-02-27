Jeremy Alexander: GU272
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
An Unexpected Discovery of Family & Faith The enslaved people sold by the Jesuits were part of the West Oak and Chatham Plantations, in Louisiana, both of which would later change ownership. …. Many descendants of these enslaved people (sometimes known as the "GU272") presently live in and around Maringouin, Louisiana. Black History Month Event.
