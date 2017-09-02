Kids Make Art is a once-a-month first Saturday program offering opportunities for the whole family to connect with art. By turning a viewing experience into a time for hands-on participation, children of all ages can enhance their observation skills and use their total brain, all while having fun working on a project with their parents, guardians, and peers! Children require parent/guardian supervision at all times, and we encourage everyone to take part in the activities – adults and children alike! Local artists and educators design and lead art-making projects and movement-based activities for participants of all ages. Kids Make Art is free and for the whole family. Registration is not required.

From 1 pm-3 pm. The museum is open from 12 pm-5 pm.