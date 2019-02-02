Kids Make Art is a once per month first Saturday program offering opportunities for the whole family to connect with an art museum and respond creatively. By turning a viewing experience into a time for hands-on participation, children of all ages can enhance their observation skills and use their total brain, all while having fun working on a project with their parents, guardians, and peers! Local artist and educator Polly Branch designs and leads educational activities to bring you and your family together. Each fun afternoon of activities begins at 1 pm. Kids Make Art is free and for the whole family. Registration not required. Children require parent/guardian supervision at all times, and we encourage everyone to take part in the activities – adults and children alike! Kids Make Art is funded in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.