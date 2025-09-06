Kismet Loftin-Bell - Power Moves: Navigating Priorities, People & Purpose With Strength

Date: January 13th

Time: 5:00 PM-6:30 PM

5:00 PM: Networking

5:30 PM-6:30PM: Speaker/Workshop

Location: Goodwin PDR, Moody Center, Hollins University

Note: the first 20 people to sign up will receive a free copy of the Clifton Strengths book and a code to take the assessment for free. This requires pre-registration.

Workshop Description: This is not your typical soft skills session. Power Moves helps women understand how to use their natural talents (via CliftonStrengths) to set priorities that matter, navigate tricky collaborations, and transform conflict into connection. Participants will leave with a clearer sense of direction, empowered communication tools, and a personal “Power Move Map” they can use daily.

Speaker Bio: Kismet Loftin-Bell currently serves as the Women’s Leadership Program Associate at High Point University in High Point, NC, supporting the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s L.I.F.T. Fellowship—a transformative leadership development program that serves over 130 college women. She is a certified CliftonStrengths Coach, John Maxwell 360° Leader facilitator, and alumna of Hollins University.

FREE to the public. Registration is required. Register for any Leading Together Series Dates

