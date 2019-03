Free Lacrosse Clinic

Saturday, April 6, 12:30-2 pm

Any and all girls, grades 6-12

Bring sticks, goggles, mouthguards, and cleats/sneakers

Hollins lacrosse hosts Southern Virginia at 3 pm. Food and campus tour will be provided before game time.

To register visit: https://admissions.hollins.edu/register/laxclinic

For more information contact Coach Kate Keagins, keaginskm@hollins.edu or 540-362-6572