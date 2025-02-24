Lead Authentically: Crafting Tables, Seats and your Legacy

Shamaill Ross will present on ” Leading Authentically: Crafting Tables, Seats, and Your Legacy.” Ross serves as LGBTQIA chair of the Roanoke branch of the NAACP and on the boards of Girls Rock Roanoke and the Council of Community Services. She is also a senior Rik analyst and chair of the PRIDE Employee Impact Group at a Fortune 100 company in Roanoke.

Please join us! No registration is required.