Leadership in the Workplace: How Diversity of Experience Builds High-performing Teams

Join us for an insightful presentation by Laura Bradford Godfrey, award-winning senior executive and founder across multiple industries, from fashion brands to EdTech companies. Currently serving as chief operating officer of Louvelle, a peer-to-peer fashion tech start-up.

This presentation will explore:

The business case for leading diverse teams

How diversity of experience leads to diversity of thought

Why diverse thinking is crucial for high-performing teams

Practical tools to encourage broader team participation

The Leading Together speaker series is sponsored by the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute and the William R. Kenan Jr. Leadership Endowment Fund. All events are free and open to the public.