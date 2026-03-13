Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice Conference 2026

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Hollins’ annual Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice (EDJ) Conference aims to create an intentional and meaningful space to reflect, learn, and facilitate action toward creating a more equitable and just community. We envision a conference that uplifts participants, while supporting deep learning and engagement related to the central theme of this conference: Breaking Ceilings, Opening Doors: Reimagining Work and Leadership.

