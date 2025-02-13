Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice Conference

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

FIFTH ANNUAL CONFERENCE:

Embracing Difference, Embodying Access, Emphasizing Progress: Leading with Love

Hollins’ annual Leading Equity, Diversity, and Justice (EDJ) Conference aims to create an intentional and meaningful space to reflect, learn, and facilitate action toward making Hollins a more equitable and just community. We envision a conference that supports deep learning and engagement related to the central themes of this conference: Embracing Difference, Embodying Access, and Emphasizing Progress.

Questions? Contact Student Success, Well-being, and Belonging at 540-362-6072 or hackleyhuntdm@hollins.edu!

