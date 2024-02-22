Lecture: Collector, Scholar, and Maker Carolyn Mazloomi

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Mazloomi lectures via Zoom about the exhibition “African American Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi,” on display at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 14.

A selection of 24 contemporary quilts from this collection, created by artists across the country, are presented in this vibrant and inspiring exhibition. The artists portray a variety of Black experiences.

