Lecture: Collector, Scholar, and Maker Carolyn Mazloomi

Mazloomi lectures via Zoom about the exhibition “African American Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi,” on display at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 14.

A selection of 24 contemporary quilts from this collection, created by artists across the country, are presented in this vibrant and inspiring exhibition. The artists portray a variety of Black experiences.

The lecture will be posted to the museum’s YouTube page after the event.