Lecture: The right place, the right time, the right seat with Charlene-Mary James Piper

Charlene-Mary James Piper ’06, Ed.D., is a higher ed leader who serves in the areas of student success and retention, faculty development, and instructional communication. The last two years have left everyone feeling like we’re on a tilt-a-whirl. High school and college students everywhere have been especially affected. How do you do the hard work of preparing for your future, when staying grounded and present feels impossible at times? This workshop is about YOU, and helping you find clarity in how to move forward, stay motivated, develop some grit, and get inspired to design a future you can be excited about! Some key points to be covered: *the space that you’re in and using it as leverage *this environment creates a unique space for you *Grit: Walking through mud, and how to do it effectively Remember, you are in the right place, at the right time, in the right seat. REGISTER IN ADVANCE: https://hollins.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMod-mgrjgpHdwdKY09iWY3A7b0WNSqZ1EX